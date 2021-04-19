STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SRH bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan to be discharged today, to resume normal activities: Hospital

SRH bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan will be discharged from hospital on Monday after undergoing angioplasty on Sunday.

Published: 19th April 2021 03:26 PM

SunRisers Hyderabad bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan

SunRisers Hyderabad bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Sri Lanka legend and SunRisers Hyderabad bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan will be discharged from hospital on Monday after undergoing angioplasty on Sunday.

"Former Sri Lankan cricket player was admitted for cardiac evaluation at Apollo Hospital, Greams Road, Chennai on 18.04.2021. He underwent successful coronary angioplasty with scents yesterday under the care of Dr. G Sengottuvelu," said Apollo Hospital in its latest medical bulletin on Monday.

"He will be discharged today and would resume his normal activities," it added.

Muralitharan had undergone angioplasty here in Chennai on Sunday. The bowling legend had a stent fitted to unblock his artery.

Muralitharan, who has 800 wickets in the longest format of the game, will rejoin the SRH camp after being discharged from the hospital.

SRH lost the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. The franchise has lost all its three games in this season and the side is desperately looking to change its fortunes around.

SRH's middle order is badly missing Kane Williamson and Warner said if the New Zealand skipper recovers he might get an opportunity. "Got to move forward, put some smiles on our faces. Have been speaking to the phsyio and Williamson is coming along nicely and I'm sure if he's ready to go he might get an opportunity," Warner said.

The David Warner-led team will next lock horns with Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

