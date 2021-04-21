STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Kiran More recovers from COVID-19, fit to re-join Mumbai Indians team bubble

Mumbai Indians wicket-keeping consultant Kiran More has tested negative thrice in RT-PCR tests after completing his isolation.

Published: 21st April 2021 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians wicket-keeping consultant Kiran More

Mumbai Indians wicket-keeping consultant Kiran More (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Mumbai Indians on Wednesday informed that scout and wicket-keeping consultant Kiran More has recovered from coronavirus and he is fit to rejoin the team bubble for the ongoing 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

More has tested negative thrice in RT-PCR tests after completing his isolation. He contracted the virus before the commencement of the 14th edition of the league.

Taking to Twitter, the Mumbai-based franchise wrote, "Official Statement: Kiran More has recovered from COVID-19 and has completed medically-supervised isolation. More has tested negative in three RT-PCR tests."

"Our medical team in consultation with BCCI have determined Kiran More fit to rejoin the MI bio-bubble in adherence with BCCI guidelines," it added.

The BCCI's standard operating procedure (SOP) says a player/support staff who tests positive for COVID-19 must isolate in the designated area outside the bio-secure environment for a minimum of 10 days from the first day of symptoms or the date of collection of the sample which resulted in a positive RT-PCR report, whichever is earlier.

"During the 10-day isolation, the individual must rest and avoid any exercises. The team doctor should regularly monitor the case. If symptoms worsen during the course of isolation, the individual must be hospitalised immediately," the SOP states.

The Rohit Sharma-led side has played four games and accumulated as many points after winning two games. Mumbai Indians will next take on Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Indians Kiran More IPL IPL 2021 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2021
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp