STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Mumbai Indians showed great character to drag match into final over: Jayant Yadav

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Jayant Yadav said that his side showed a lot of character to drag the match into the final over.

Published: 21st April 2021 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Jayant Yadav

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Jayant Yadav (Photo | Mumbai Indians Twitter)

By ANI

CHENNAI: After suffering a six-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians all-rounder Jayant Yadav said that his side showed a lot of character to drag the match into the final over.

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra spun a web over Mumbai Indians before Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith played knocks of 45 and 33 respectively as Delhi Capitals registered a win here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. Mishra had picked four wickets to help Delhi Capitals restrict Mumbai Indians to 137/9.

Delhi Capitals needed 15 runs in the last two overs and Shimron Hetmyer and Lalit Yadav ensured the side didn't falter at the end. Moreover, Jasprit Bumrah's two no-balls in the penultimate over made the job a lot easier for the batsmen.

"It was a tough wicket, we were 10-15 runs short of the par score, there was a lot of dew and we showed a lot of character to drag the match to the last over. I think IPL is a tournament where you need to be on your toes, there is a squad of 25 players but at the end of the day, only 11 come to the field. You have to buy into what the captain and management want from you. As I said IPL is a long tournament and you have to prepare accordingly," said Jayant during a virtual press conference.

When asked how difficult it is to bowl with the wet ball, Jayant said: "I think it's not up to us to change the ball. We can tell the umpires that the ball is wet and it is up to them whether they want to change the ball or not. Umpires need to see whether the ball is wet or not. In the match against Delhi, it did get quite wet. One ball was in continuous use for a long time so that's why it was very wet."

Mumbai Indians were cruising towards a mammoth total having scored 55 runs in the first six overs but Mishra wreaked havoc and dismantled the batting order removing Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, and Ishan Kishan.

Jayant also said that as professional players, everyone now needs to adjust to the bubble life as it is the need of the hour.

"Bubble life is something we need to get used to as professionals given the current situation of the pandemic. Our management has made bubble taking players into consideration, we have families around and we have them to give us company, at the end of the day we are professionals, big thanks to BCCI that the tournament is going on," said Jayant.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Indians Jayant Yadav IPL IPL 2021 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2021
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp