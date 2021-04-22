STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Being RCB captain has helped Virat Kohli in his international career, reckons Ajit Agarkar

Kohli has been leading RCB since 2013 but he is yet to win a title with the franchise.

Published: 22nd April 2021 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli | PTI

Virat Kohli, captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar believes that leading such a high-profile franchise like the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has helped Virat Kohli in his international career as well.

Kohli has been leading RCB since 2013 but he is yet to win a title with the franchise. The Indian skipper's best performance came in 2016 when his side reached the finals and he also scored more than 900 runs in a single season.

"Massive! We saw how quick his progress in international cricket has been. So, when you do well there, you are already confident, but then, to be captain of a franchise with such a big fan base, and be as consistent as he is, it certainly helped. You're under pressure every day when you go out to play for RCB. Playing for India is just as big or bigger, but you still are under pressure day in and day out," said Agarkar in Star Sports' show 'Cricket Connected'.

"When you keep getting runs, you know your psyche is just built and you are at ease with your game and he has done that. I think being captain and getting runs certainly has helped him in his international career as well. I'm sure he'd say that IPL has had a huge say on his career as overall as it has panned out," he added.

RCB is currently at second place on the IPL points table with 6 points from 3 matches.

Glenn Maxwell who had a torrid time with the bat in the last few seasons of the IPL has managed to change his fortunes in the ongoing season as he has registered 176 runs in three matches for RCB.

RCB has managed to win all three games in the ongoing season and it will next take on Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

