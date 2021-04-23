STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2021: Need to be honest with ourselves and come back better, says RR skipper Sanju Samson

RCB batsmen Padikkal and Kohli bludgeoned the Royals bowling attack and Samson admitted that this kind of defeat has put their morals down.

Published: 23rd April 2021 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Sanju Samson captain of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)

Sanju Samson captain of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Rajasthan Royals might have lost against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) here at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday evening, but the Royals managed to reach close to the 180-run mark after losing early wickets -- 177/9. In fact, it was the opening partnership between Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Virat Kohli that saw RCB take the game away from RR.

And skipper Sanju Samson wants his side to do some homework before coming back to play the next game on Saturday against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

"They batted really well. We did well to get that score on the board after the early wickets. We need to go back and do some homework," Samson told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"We need to be honest with ourselves and come back better. Need time to look into what went wrong and understand, I am sure we will come back well," he added.

RCB batsmen Padikkal and Kohli bludgeoned the Royals bowling attack and Samson admitted that this kind of defeat has put their morals down.

"This game... It puts you down but you need to find a way and come out better," Samson opined.

Meanwhile, Kumar Sangakkara, Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket, wants one of the top four batsmen to put on a big show in the ongoing IPL 2021 if his side aspires to get over the line in upcoming games.

Rajasthan Royals lost wickets at regular intervals but Shivam Dube and Rahul Tewatia helped the side reach 177/9 after a poor start.

"Today was a game of two halves. We struggled through that first 6-7 overs and the next 13 overs despite having lost wickets, we still managed to get a 176 (177). So, you see the ability there is just need to build those partnerships and one of the top four they need to get a big score," Sangakkara said in a virtual press conference. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL 2021 Devdutt Padikkal Sanju Samson
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp