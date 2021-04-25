STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MS Dhoni is 'master', we have huge respect for CSK: RCB coach Simon Katich

RCB and CSK will be locking horns against each other later today at the Wankhede Stadium. RCB and CSK are currently at the top two positions in the IPL points table.

MS Dhoni captain of Chennai Super kings. (Photo | IPL)

By ANI

MUMBAI:  Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach Simon Katich labelled MS Dhoni as 'master' and said that his side has a huge amount of respect for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

"Dhoni is a master, isn't he? They are sitting at the top with three wins, they have had a fantastic start, they have fantastic players, we have a huge amount of respect for CSK, it is going to be great game, we have seen some great games in Mumbai already. CSK has a very damaging batting lineup but we know our bowling lineup has performed well this season," said Katich in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

Pacer Kane Richardson who played his first game of the season for RCB against Rajasthan Royals also said that CSK has a fantastic batting lineup so RCB will have their task cut out.

"It was enjoyable to finally play. It has been good watching the boys play in the first three games but it was good to finally get out there and play and be a part of the winning team. I have been rusty myself, it was great," said Richardson.

"It all depends on the conditions at the Wankhede. Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad, are in form and they are batting well, so we will come up with some plans to stop them. They have experience throughout their team, they have won a lot of IPLs so it is going to be a really good game," he added.

RCB has won all their four matches and the side is at the top of the IPL table with eight points.

On the other hand, CSK has won three games and lost one in the ongoing edition of the IPL. 

