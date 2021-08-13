STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2021: Defending champions Mumbai Indians leave for UAE

The Mumbai Indians unit had been training at their ground in Ghansoli, the Reliance Corporate Park.

Published: 13th August 2021

By ANI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians on Friday left the country's shores for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 which resumes in September in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Mumbai Indians shared a picture on Twitter in which Talent Scout Vinay Kumar can be seen travelling on the flight to UAE.

As per sources, the MI domestic players had been training for the last two weeks after undergoing quarantine. The members, currently part of the set-up, have also been undergoing regular COVID-19 tests to ensure everyone is risk-free.

Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that only Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders have decided to re-book the hotels they used during the 2020 edition of the IPL. All the other six franchises will stay at new hotels.

The BCCI SOP had called for teams to preferably book smaller hotel properties so that they could be fully booked for exclusive use by the participants within the Bio-Secure Environments.

The SOP further stated that if a larger hotel is chosen, then the participants will be accommodated in a separate wing of the hotel.

No other hotel guests will be allowed in the team zones/floors. Dedicated floors/zones will be allotted to each franchise team, match officials and match management teams to avoid mixing of the various groups within the hotel premises.

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

