STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings depart for UAE

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with CSK on September 19 to resume IPL 2021.

Published: 13th August 2021 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday departed for Dubai as they gear up to play the remaining leg of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

CSK shared a picture of Dhoni in which the former India skipper can be seen with his suitcase as he gears up to leave for UAE. "Get ready folks!" CSK tweeted.

Having retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020, Dhoni now only plays in the IPL and will be back in action when the UAE leg of the cash-rich league resumes on September 19.

Earlier in the day, defending champions Mumbai Indians also departed for UAE. Mumbai Indians will lock horns with CSK on September 19 to resume IPL 2021. The final game of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on October 8.

Also, the BCCI has decided to do away with contact tracing devices for the UAE leg of IPL. The Indian board has decided that Bubble Integrity Officers will do the necessary contact tracing if any player tests positive for COVID-19 in UAE.

The board has come up with a 46-page health advisory that lays down all the pointers that everyone associated with the IPL needs to follow in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the league.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni IPL 2021 UAE
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp