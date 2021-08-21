IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals leave for UAE

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals on Saturday departed for UAE to play the remaining leg of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Phir Se Ud Chala 2.0. We're off to UAE," Delhi Capitals posted a video on Instagram.

Earlier, ANI had reported that the Delhi-based franchise will leave the national capital on Saturday. Star batsman Shreyas Iyer is already in the UAE with the fitness coach and the rest of the squad will join the Delhi Capitals set-up following the conclusion of their international commitments.

Mumbai Indians and CSK reached UAE last week and have begun training.