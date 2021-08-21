STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab Kings name Australian pacer Nathan Ellis as replacement player

Punjab Kings will miss Riley Meredith and Kane Richardson during the second phase of the IPL.

Australian pacer Nathan Ellis

Australian pacer Nathan Ellis (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Punjab Kings have named Australia pacer Nathan Ellis as a replacement player for the remainder of Indian Premier League which will be held in the UAE beginning September 19.

"Earlier today, Punjab Kings announced a new addition to their roster, roping in new Australian sensation Nathan Ellis.

The pacer will be part of the squad for the remainder of the 2021 VIVO Indian Premier League, and is expected to join the team camp shortly after finishing his quarantine," a press release stated.

Ellis recently set the T20 world ablaze as he became the first bowler ever to pick up a hat-trick on International debut.

Ellis claimed figures of 3/34 on debut against Bangladesh in August, 2021.

The youngster was also recently named in the reserves squad of Australia for the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Ellis was one of the standout performers of the 2021 Big Bash League.

He was the leading wicket-taker for his franchise Hobart Hurricanes, accounting for 20 wickets in just 14 games.

He played all games for the franchise this season and almost got them to the knockout stages.

Ellis gained a reputation for being a wicket-taker for his franchise, with an impressive bowling average of just over 22.

