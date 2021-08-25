STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan Royals announce signing of world number one T20 bowler Tabraiz Shamsi

Tabraiz Shamsi, the world no.1 ranked T20I bowler, will be joining the Rajasthan Royals squad as their second replacement player.

Published: 25th August 2021 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Tabraiz Shamsi has since picked up 45 wickets in 39 T20Is, along with 32 wickets in 27 ODIs for South Africa.

Tabraiz Shamsi has since picked up 45 wickets in 39 T20Is, along with 32 wickets in 27 ODIs for South Africa. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday roped in South Africa's left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi for the remainder of IPL scheduled to be held in the UAE from September 19.

Shamsi, the world no.1 ranked T20I bowler in ICC rankings, will be joining the Royals squad as their second replacement player.

The 31-year-old from Johannesburg represented 'The Titans' in South Africa's domestic cricket, and made his international debut for South Africa during a bilateral T20I series against England in 2017.

The left-arm leg spinner has since picked up 45 wickets in 39 T20Is, along with 32 wickets in 27 ODIs for South Africa.

In the IPL, Shamsi has played 4 matches in which he picked up 3 wickets for Royals Challengers Bangalore, who had recruited him as a replacement player during the 2016 season.

Meanwhile, Australian pacer Andrew Tye, who had left for home amid the COVID-19 pandemic during the first phase of the IPL, said he won't be available for the remainder of the season.

"It is with great regret that I have to pull out of the remainder of the IPL 2021 with the Rajasthan Royals," Tye said in a release issued by the franchise.

"It has been a long year for me which has kept me away from home for a lengthy period, and the disappointment of not making it to the World Cup squad has added to the dismay.

"Therefore, keeping my best interests in mind, I had to make this tough decision of staying at home and preparing myself mentally and physically for next year's T20 World Cup."

Tye said he is gutted to not been able to play the remainder of IPL.

"I am gutted that I won't be able to rejoin the Royals family this year, but like all the fans out there, I will be cheering the team on."

Liam Livingstone was the other RR player who had flown back to England citing bio-bubble fatigue in April.

Rajasthan Royals are currently placed fifth in the points table with three wins and four losses out of the seven games.

