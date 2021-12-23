STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2022: Brian Lara, Dale Steyn part of Sunrisers Hyderabad's revamped support staff

Lara, who is usually seen commentating during the IPL, has taken up the coaching role at Sunrisers. He has been named strategic advisor and batting coach.

Published: 23rd December 2021 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday named West Indies batting legend Brian Lara and South African pace great Dale Steyn as part of their revamped support staff ahead of the 2022 IPL.

Lara, who is usually seen commentating during the IPL, has taken up the coaching role at Sunrisers. He has been named strategic advisor and batting coach.

The team made the announcement via social media.

Steyn, who has played for multiple IPL teams in the past including Sunrisers, has been appointed the pace bowling coach.

He had announced his retirement earlier this year.

Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan remains the spin bowling coach.

Moody returns as head coach after fellow Australian Trevor Bayliss quit following the 2021 season.

Moody was Sunrisers' director of cricket last season.

Former India batter Hemang Badani has been named fielding coach while Simon Katich, who has been the head coach of RCB, has been appointed assistant coach.

Sunrisers had retained three players including skipper Kane Wiliamson, uncapped Umran Malik and Abdul Samad ahead of the mega auction in February.

The team finished last in the 2021 IPL.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH IPL Indian Premier League Brian Lara Dale Steyn
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp