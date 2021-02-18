STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Darling of IPL auction Maxwell fetches Rs 14.25 crore deal

In 82 IPL games, Maxwell has made 1505 runs at a modest average of 22.13.

Published: 18th February 2021 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates scoring a century during the one-day international (ODI) cricket match between England and Australia. (Photo | AFP)

Australia's Glenn Maxwell (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

CHENNAI: IPL's perennial under-performer Glenn Maxwell once again fetched big money at the players auction with Royal Challengers Bangalore bidding a whopping Rs 14.25 crore to secure his services here on Friday.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali also went for a high price of Rs 7 crore to Chennai Super Kings.

Both Maxwell and Moeen had base prices of Rs 2 crore.

In contrast, Australian Steve Smith, who was released by Rajasthan Royals, was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.20 crore, only Rs 20 lakh more than his base price.

IN PIC | Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals in IPL Player Auction 2021

KKR made the opening bid for Maxwell but it eventually became a two-way bidding war between Chennai Super Kings and RCB before the Virat Kohli-led team won him with a bid which came to USD 1.96 million.

Punjab Kings, who had paid Rs 10.75 crore for Maxwell in the previous auction, had released the 32-year-old following the 2020 edition in which he made 108 runs in 13 games at 15.42.

In 82 IPL games, Maxwell has made 1505 runs at a modest average of 22.13.

