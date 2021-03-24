STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals' Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Amit Mishra arrive in Mumbai

The players arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday and they will now undergo quarantine until March 30.

Published: 24th March 2021 05:18 PM

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: A few members of the Delhi Capitals' squad, including pacers Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav, leg-spinner Amit Mishra and all-rounder Lalit Yadav have assembled at the team hotel in Mumbai.

Indian Premier League 13 runners-up Delhi Capitals will kickstart their preparations for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league from March 30 with the tournament set to begin on April 9.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will play Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener.

Speaking to ANI, DC CEO Vinod Bisht had earlier said the idea to delay the camp was to give the cricketers -- currently playing international or domestic cricket -- enough time to freshen up and spend some time with their families before they enter the bio-bubble.

"We intentionally delayed our camp firstly because of the evolving scenario (COVID-19), secondly, compared to last season, a lot of cricket has happened and our players are on the move. So we said let them get some rest and spend time with the family because they are again going to be in the bubble. At the moment we are tentatively planning to get into our bubble on 23rd and so we should be out to start our camp by 30th of the month," he had said.

While the DC outfit already has a quality batting line-up, the inclusion of the likes of Smith might create a scenario wherein some of the big names will have to warm the bench. But the CEO believes all selection calls will be made by the team management and a good squad means players will be on their toes.

"It is a good problem to have, too many big names. I know coaches will certainly have their bags full but like I said, it is a good problem to have. Even if someone is on the bench, depending on the performances at that point, coaches will take decisions. Even the first XI will always know there is a good player on the bench so they need to perform better and be on their toes. It is a healthy competition that we will have," he said. 

