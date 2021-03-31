STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Rishabh Pant named Delhi Capitals captain for IPL 2021

The Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings in their first match of the IPL 2021 season, at the Wankhede Stadium, on April 10.

Published: 31st March 2021 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Star India batsman Rishabh Pant was on Tuesday named captain of Delhi Capitals in place of an injured Shreyas Iyer for the upcoming Indian Premier League season beginning on April 9.

Iyer has been ruled out of the IPL after injuring his left shoulder during the recently-concluded India-England ODI series.

"Under Shreyas' captaincy, our team reached newer heights, and he is going to be missed immensely. In his absence, the franchise has collectively picked Rishabh to lead the team this year," DC Chairman and co-owner Kiran Kumar Gandhi said in a release.

"While it has come under unfortunate circumstances, it is a tremendous opportunity for him to grow further. I wish him all the best in his new role."

This will be 23-year-old Pant's debut as IPL captain.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has captained Delhi's state team in the past.

"Delhi is where I grew up, and where my IPL journey began six years ago. To lead this team one day is a dream I've always harboured. And today, as that dream comes true, I feel humbled," Pant said.

"I am truly grateful, especially to our team owners, who considered me capable enough for this role. With an amazing coaching staff, and a plethora of accomplished seniors around me, I can't wait to give my absolute best for Delhi Capitals."

Pant was one of the architects of India's historic 2-1 Test series win in Australia in January.

He then played a big role in India's 3-1 Test series win against England, scoring 270 runs from six innings with the help of a century.

Pant also returned to India's white-ball team against England.

After a decent outing in the T20 Internationals, he was in cracking form in the ODI series, hitting 77 and 78 in the two matches he played.

Iyer described Pant as the best player to lead the Delhi side.

"When I sustained the shoulder injury, and Delhi Capitals needed a leader for this edition of the IPL, I had no doubt that Rishabh would be the best man for the job," he said.

"He has all my good wishes to make amazing things happen with our absolutely incredible team. I'm going to miss the team tremendously, and will be cheering for them throughout."

Head coach Ricky Ponting said Pant's success in the series against Australia and England will give him the confidence needed to take on the new role.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for young Rishabh, who is coming off successful stints against Australia and England which will no doubt give him the confidence needed to take on a new role that comes with a lot more responsibility," the former Australian captain said.

"The coaching group is excited to work with him, and we can't wait for the season to get started."

Co-owner Parth Jindal said Pant embodies DC's passionate and fearless brand of cricket.

"There is no doubt that Shreyas Iyer's leadership and batting will be missed this year, and we hope to see him back on the field soon," Jindal said.

"Delhi Capitals as a team plays a passionate and fearless brand of cricket, and Rishabh Pant embodies that best. The Delhi team has played an important role in his growth as a cricketer, just like he has played an equally important role in the growth of the Delhi team."

The Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings in their first match of the IPL 2021 season, at the Wankhede Stadium, on April 10.

Delhi Capitals finished as runners-up in the last edition of the IPL, losing to Mumbai Indians in the final.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rishabh Pant Delhi Capitals IPL IPL 2021 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2021
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp