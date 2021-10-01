STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2021: Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul wins toss, opt to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders

A fit-again Mayank Agarwal was brought back in place of Mandeep Singh in the Punjab playing eleven.

Published: 01st October 2021 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Mohammad Shami of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians during the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match, here on Friday.

A fit-again Mayank Agarwal was brought back in place of Mandeep Singh in the Punjab playing eleven.

The other changes were Shahrukh Khan replacing Harpreet Brar and Fabian Allen replacing Chris Gayle, who has left the IPL's bio-secure environment due to bubble fatigue.

KKR made two changes, bringing in Tim Seifert for Lockie Ferguson and Shivami Mavi for Sandeep Warrier.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (C), Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Kings KL Rahul Kolkata Knight Riders
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp