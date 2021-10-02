STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians

The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals made one change to their XI, with a fit-again Prthvi Shaw coming in place of off-spinner Lalit Yadav.

Published: 02nd October 2021 03:45 PM

Delhi Capitals bowling unit restricted the Royals to 121 for six after the team put on board 154.

Delhi Capitals players. (Photo | Delhi Capitals Twitter)

By PTI

SHARJAH: Delhi Capitals opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians in their IPL fixture here on Saturday.

Having already sealed a playoff berth, the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals made one change to their XI, with a fit-again Prthvi Shaw coming in place of off-spinner Lalit Yadav.

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians also made one change to their lineup with off-spinner Jayant Yadav replacing their out-of-form leg spinner Rahul Chahar.

The record five-time defending champions Mumbai Indians secured their first win in the UAE leg against Punjab Kings in the last match and they need to win all their remaining three fixtures to make the playoffs.

Second-placed Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are coming into the game on the back of their first loss in the phase two of IPL, going down to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Teams: Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada and Avesh Khan.

