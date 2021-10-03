STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don't think we could have scored more than 190 but dew became factor: Dhoni

Rajasthan Royals chased down a stiff target in 17.3 overs courtesy 50 off 21 balls from Yashasvi Jasiwal and 64 not out off 42 balls from Shivam Dube.

Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot during match 47 of the Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni felt that the dew set in during the second half helped Rajasthan Royals chase down a target of 190 which he believed was good enough on this track.

Rajasthan Royals chased down a stiff target in 17.3 overs courtesy 50 off 21 balls from Yashasvi Jasiwal and 64 not out off 42 balls from Shivam Dube which overshadowed the hundred from 'Player of the Match' Ruturaj Gaikwad.

"A bad toss to lose.190 was a good score, and the dew made it flat, and the ball started coming on well. You needed to bat well, and they did that, and put pressure on the bowlers. They just took the game away in the first 6 overs," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Asked what could have been a par-score, the former India captain said in jest, "250 would've been closer to par given the way they were going. Don't think we could've scored more than 190."

According to Dhoni, it's a good wake-up call and they have learnt lessons from this defeat as well which would help them going into the play-offs.

"It's important to forget but also learn from this game, because there's no point learning if this happens in a playoff match. We could have used the dimensions better in terms of setting fields too."

Dhoni said that once they got those runs in the Powerplay, all he could have done was to take the game deep into the 16th or 17th over.

"I think the batsmen must assess quickly what is a good score, and you tend to go hard in the T20 format and then realise that it's not a 160-180 wicket. They assessed the conditions quickly, and they didn't let pressure get to the middle order."

In the first session, the ball was stopping and coming onto the bat but that can't take away anything from a brilliant hundred that Ruturaj hit.

"It was stopping a bit when their wrist spinners were bowling and it started coming on better later, that's when Ruturaj capitalised really well. Often when you lose the game it can get brushed under the carpet but it was a brilliant innings."

He admitted that he missed Deepak Chahar's bowling in this game.

"Deepak was really good with the new ball in earlier games, and we did miss him, because today the bowlers were under the pump."

Royals skipper Sanju Samson said that they are not thinking about play-offs qualification but just about doing well in the next game.

He also agreed with Dhoni that his openers Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal finished the game in the Powerplay.

"Our openers finished off the game in the powerplay. Jaiswal was superb, hopefully he'll make it big. We have been discussing Shivam in the last 2-3 games. but Mahipal did a good job in the first few games including a 40 odd from 15 balls but we thought today could be Shivam's game."

