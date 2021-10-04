STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Play smart, enjoy your game and give 100 per cent: Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia

Rajasthan Royals are currently placed at the sixth position in the IPL 2021 points tally and they will have to win both their matches to enter the playoffs.

Published: 04th October 2021 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia (Photo | Rajasthan Royals Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Royals are currently placed at the sixth position in the IPL 2021 points tally and they will have to win both their matches to enter the playoffs.

Their confidence would be rocket high following their thumping win over mighty Chennai Super Kings but their next encounters are also not easy at all, as the Sanju Samson-led side will face Mumbai Indians on October 5 and Kolkata Knight Riders on October 7.

However, despite the crunch situation, the Royals look a little relaxed. Day ahead of their crucial tie, all-rounder Rahul Tewatia said that the team is not discussing anything related to the net-run rate or playoff fight.

"All matches are important for us. We are not thinking anything like we win both the matches and enter the playoffs. We are just taking one match at a time. We want to give our hundred per cent and enjoy the game, like we did in our last match. This is what Kumar Sangakkara (team director) also suggested," Tewatia said on Monday. "Nothing such as net run rate or where we are standing at the moment (points tally) have been discussed in the team meeting so far."

Further talking about their Tuesday's match against Mumbai, the 28-year-old said the Rohit Sharma-led side is a dangerous team on their given day. "Their middle order is really good, so is their top order. But we will try to play a smart game and win it," he said.

The all-rounder further admitted that his performance has not been up to the mark in the season and said he will look to produce a better show to help his team.

"Yeah, our middle order is struggling and I take responsibility for that. I know my performances weren't up to the mark with regards to the high expectations. However, I will put in the effort to improve the output in the next matches."

