WATCH |  Deepak Chahar proposes to his girlfriend after CSK vs PBKS match

Published: 07th October 2021 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar with his girlfriend. (Photo | Instagram/CSK)

By IANS

DUBAI: Indian pacer Deepak Chahar on Thursday proposed to his girlfriend after the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

In the video posted on IPL's official twitter handle, Chahar can be seen dropping on one knee and putting a ring on his girlfriend's finger in front of his near and dear ones.

Taking to Instagram, the pacer shared a couple of photos with the love of his life and asked fans to shower their blessings on the couple. "Picture says it all. Need all your blessings #taken," Chahar captioned his post on Instagram.

Off the field, love was the ultimate winner. But, in the field, it wasn't a good day for Chahar, who conceded 48 off his 4 overs with a wicket to his name and CSK lost the match against Punjab by six wickets.

This was the third successive loss for the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings team ahead of playoffs of IPL 2021.

Notably, Deepak Chahar, along with Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer, has been kept in the standby list of the Indian cricket team for the upcoming men's T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in UAE and Oman.

