IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings win toss, opt to bowl against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1

CSK went on to finish second in the points table while Delhi Capitals have topped the tally.

Published: 10th October 2021 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

CSK skipper MS Dhoni

CSK skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DUBAI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and elected to bowl against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 here at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking at the toss, CSK skipper MS Dhoni said, "Want to bowl first because most of the guys have felt there's a bit of help for fast bowlers here. And then it goes one-pace. But it's not a wicket where things ease down. It's a tough wicket."

On the other hand, Pant said, "We have batted first enough times in the season so we are fine. But we would've liked to bowl."

Capitals bring in Tom Curran for Ripal.

CSK went on to finish second in the points table while Delhi Capitals have topped the tally. The Dhoni-led side won five matches in the India leg of the tournament and followed it up by winning four in the UAE leg.

DC Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tom Curran, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje

CSK Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

