IPL 2021: My game plan won't change much for Eliminator, says RCB's AB de Villiers

RCB will lock horns with KKR on Monday in the Eliminator and de Villiers also revealed that skipper Virat Kohli is all pumped to take the field for the clash in the evening.

Published: 11th October 2021

RCB wicketkeeper-batsman AB de Villiers

RCB wicketkeeper-batsman AB de Villiers (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SHARJAH: Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Eliminator, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter AB de Villiers has said he won't change his game plan and the side too will stick to what has been followed throughout the tournament.

RCB will lock horns with KKR on Monday in the Eliminator and de Villiers also revealed that skipper Virat Kohli is all pumped to take the field for the clash in the evening.

"Naturally, the intensity goes up when everything is on the line, you think back to when we started the IPL to now -- we've put in a lot of effort, so it is natural for the juices to start flowing a bit more. Skillset stays the same, my game plan won't change much, and I think the cricket that we are trying to play will not change much," said de Villiers exclusively on Star Sports show Inside RCB.

"There will definitely be more to lose for everyone out there -- I mean, you lose, you're going home. You think back on all the effort you have put, you don't want that to happen."

"And it's all on the line, body on the line and stuff, he (Virat Kohli) will be full of adrenaline, as always. And he will be making sure we all are in the fifth gear once the eliminator starts," he added.

The winner of Eliminator will play against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, RCB on Monday announced that Sri Lanka cricketers Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera have been released from the team's bio bubble.

Hasaranga and Chameera have been released to join the Sri Lanka squad for the ICC men's T20 World Cup qualifiers.

