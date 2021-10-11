STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

RCB release Hasaranga, Chameera from bio-bubble to join Sri Lanka for T20 World Cup qualifiers

Hasaranga and Chameera were roped in as replacement players for Australians Adam Zampa and Daniel Sams by the franchise ahead of the second leg of the ongoing season.

Published: 11th October 2021 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday released all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and pacer Dushmantha Chameera from the team's bio-bubble to join the Sri Lankan squad ahead of its T20 World Cup qualifiers next week.

Hasaranga and Chameera were roped in as replacement players for Australians Adam Zampa and Daniel Sams by the franchise ahead of the second leg of the ongoing season.

While Hasaranga featured in two matches, Chameera was not picked in the playing XI for any of the games.

The duo will miss RCB's Eliminator against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on Monday.

"Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera have been released from the RCB bio bubble as they join up with the SL team for their #WT20 qualifiers.

"We wish both of them the best & thank them for their professionalism & hard work during #IPL2021," RCB tweeted.

Sri Lanka are part of Group A and will begin their WT20 campaign against Namibia on October 18 in Abu Dhabi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Royal Challengers Bangalore Wanindu Hasaranga Dushmantha Chameera T20 World Cup qualifiers World T20 Bio bubble
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
'Long COVID' symptoms baffle rural population of Karnataka
Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal (Photo | PTI)
OneWeb to be first private player to launch satellite from Indian soil: Sunil Bharti Mittal
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan steps down as face of paan masala brand
Actor Nedumudi Venu (File | EPS)
National Award winning actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73 of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp