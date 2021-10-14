STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2021: Disappointing way for us to finish the season, says Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting

Delhi Capitals' IPL 2021 campaign ended with a hurtful defeat as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) got over the line courtesy Rahul Tripathi's six-off Ashwin in the final over.

Published: 14th October 2021 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting (Photo | IPL Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After suffering a defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting on Thursday said it was a disappointing way for his side to finish the season.

"Thanks all @DelhiCapitals fans for your amazing support. Disappointing way for us to finish the season but it was such a thrill to be a part of as always. Bigger and better next year," tweeted Ponting.

Earlier, Ponting had said that he would like to retain each and every player of his team for IPL 2022.

Ponting was disappointed not to win the IPL 2021 title with a "terrific group of people" and said he will try to build the same squad for the next year's event when the mega auction takes place.

"I would like to keep everyone, to be honest. We have got this terrific group of people at the Delhi Capitals. The playing staff and the coaches have done an amazing job for the last couple of seasons and I think our performances so to speak for themselves," said Ponting during the post-match press conference.

