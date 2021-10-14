STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2021: Shane Watson explains why Hazlewood is 'very hard' to play in UAE conditions

Shane Watson drew a comparison between Josh Hazlewood and former Australia bowler Glenn McGrath in terms of control ahead of the IPL 2021 final, set to be played between CSK and KKR on Oct 15.

DUBAI: Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has explained how Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Josh Hazlewood is able to take advantage of the conditions on offer when there is a little bit of dew.

"For me, the thing that I have loved about Josh Hazelwood is the control that he has of the ball coming out of his fingers, and that's along the lines of what Glenn McGrath did. The control that he (McGrath) has on how much the ball swings or which way the ball seams, Josh had that even from a young age, so that for me was one of the comparisons," Watson said on Star Sports' live feed of Select Dugout.

"Yes, Glenn McGrath, his accuracy, time and time again his ability to keep doing it again is something that not many fast bowlers ever had, but that's one of the similarities for me with Josh Hazelwood. Just his control over the ball coming out of his hand, that's why when there's a little bit dew in the wicket or with the brand new ball, he's incredibly good with just being able to get something out of the wicket.

"Just with enough variation or enough little something out of the wicket or something in the air, which means he's very hard to play in these conditions too," he added.

Hazelwood has taken nine wickets in eight games in IPL 2021 and is the key cog in the bowling wheel of CSK. Catch the fourth edition of the Select Dugout Debate on Thursday on Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD and Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD at 7 PM.

