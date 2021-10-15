STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2021 final: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, opt to bowl against Chennai Super Kings

At the time of the toss, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan said: "We are going to have a bowl first. The wicket looks good and there's some dew around."

Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Superkings. (Photo | IPL)

By ANI

DUBAI: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 here at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

At the time of the toss, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan said: "We are going to have a bowl first. The wicket looks good and there's some dew around. Eventually, I want to score runs, hope this is the day."

On the other hand, CSK skipper MS Dhoni said: "We were looking to bowl first also because we thought seamers get that extra purchase initially, but tosses are uncontrollable. We are prepared for everything."

KKR had defeated Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 by three wickets while CSK defeated the same opponent in Qualifier 1.

Playing XI:

KKR: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy.

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

