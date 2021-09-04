STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan Royals announce 13-year-old fan as their first-ever Junior Super Royal

Rajasthan Royals on Saturday announced their first-ever Junior Super Royal, a 13-year-old superfan who hails from Guwahati.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals on Saturday announced their first-ever Junior Super Royal, a 13-year-old superfan who hails from Guwahati, Assam, but has his roots firmly planted in Rajasthan -- a perfect candidate to represent the thousands of Rajasthan Royals' adolescent fans.

The announcement was officially made to the young fan by Royals' star all-rounder Riyan Parag, who paid a surprise visit to Aman's home in Guwahati, ahead of the former's departure for the UAE.

Aman Agarwal, a student of 8th standard, hails from the city known as the Gateway of North-East India, and has been inducted into the Rajasthan Royals' exclusive fan programme 'Super Royals' as a Junior Super Royal.

As part of the programme, Aman will get the chance to work alongside 25 other Super Royals and the franchise, acting as one of Rajasthan Royals' youngest ambassadors off the field, also forming a link between the organisation and the larger fan community outside the Super Royals.

Excited to be given a once in a lifetime opportunity at such a young age, Aman expressed his delight, "I have been over the moon ever since I heard from our superstar Riyan Parag that my favourite team, Rajasthan Royals, has selected me as their Junior Super Royal. It is the first time the franchise has officially recognised such a young fan, and I'm proud to be getting the opportunity to participate in various activities and show my support for the team that I love."

"To expand this group to include a Junior Super Royal is very exciting, and I'm sure Aman will lead the way for millions of young fans around the world. We reward these incredibly loyal and valued fans with priceless experiences and extraordinary access to key individuals in our franchise, such as Riyan Parag's surprise visit to Aman. We value them immensely and are grateful for all the support they provide. I'm delighted to welcome Aman to this group and look forward to seeing his impact," said Jake Lush McCrum, CEO, Rajasthan Royals.

