STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Aiden Markram​ to replace Dawid Malan in Punjab Kings squad

Punjab Kings named Aiden Markram as a replacement of Dawid Malan in their squad for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

Published: 11th September 2021 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

England batsman Dawid Malan

England batsman Dawid Malan (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Punjab Kings on Saturday named South African batsman Aiden Markram as replacement of English batsman Dawid Malan in their squad for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after the England batsman pulled out of the tournament.

"Ahead of the resumption of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League, Punjab Kings today announced the inclusion of South African cricketer Aiden Markram to the squad," said Punjab Kings in a statement.

"Markram will replace Dawid Malan who is taking some time off to be with his family before the T20 World Cup and the Ashes Series," added the franchise.

Punjab Kings are sixth on the points table, having won three matches out of the eight they have played. They have six points and have a net run rate of -0.368.

The second leg of the IPL will begin on September 19 with Punjab Kings playing Rajasthan Royals on September 21.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Kings Dawid Malan Aiden Markram IPL IPL 2021 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2021
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp