IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals players from England arrive in Dubai

The 2021 IPL, which was suspended in May owing to a COVID-19 outbreak in its bubble, will resume in the UAE from September 19.

Published: 12th September 2021 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

DUBAI: The Delhi Capitals players who were part of the Indian squad for the Test series against England landed here safely on Sunday for the upcoming IPL, the franchise said.

The 2021 IPL, which was suspended in May owing to a COVID-19 outbreak in its bubble, will resume in the UAE from September 19.

The arriving players included Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Umesh Yadav and all of them underwent COVID-19 tests upon landing.

The players will be serving a six-day hard quarantine as per IPL protocols, during which they will be tested thrice.

Thereafter, the players will join the rest of the Delhi Capitals squad, who are already part of the bio-bubble.

Delhi Capitals finished runners-up in the previous edition of the league last year, losing to Mumbai Indians in the summit showdown.

