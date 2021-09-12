Mumbai Indians mentor Sachin Tendulkar arrives in UAE

By ANI

ABU DHABI: Mumbai Indians mentor Sachin Tendulkar arrived in the UAE on Sunday for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Mumbai Indians shared a picture of Sachin as the side welcomed their mentor ahead of IPL.

"The ICON. The LEGEND. The ___ Aala Re! #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 @sachin_rt," Mumbai Indians tweeted.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav along with their families arrived in UAE on Saturday. They are currently undergoing six days of quarantine and then will link up with the Mumbai Indians squad.

Rohit, Surya and Bumrah tested negative for COVID-19 before departure from Manchester and after arrival in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai Indians shared a picture of Rohit with his wife Ritika as the side welcomed their skipper ahead of IPL.

Earlier in February, Sachin's son Arjun Tendulkar was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakhs in the mini-auction of IPL.