STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Mumbai Indians mentor Sachin Tendulkar arrives in UAE

Mumbai Indians mentor Sachin Tendulkar arrived in the UAE on Sunday for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021.

Published: 12th September 2021 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

ABU DHABI: Mumbai Indians mentor Sachin Tendulkar arrived in the UAE on Sunday for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Mumbai Indians shared a picture of Sachin as the side welcomed their mentor ahead of IPL.

"The ICON. The LEGEND. The ___ Aala Re! #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 @sachin_rt," Mumbai Indians tweeted.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav along with their families arrived in UAE on Saturday. They are currently undergoing six days of quarantine and then will link up with the Mumbai Indians squad.

Rohit, Surya and Bumrah tested negative for COVID-19 before departure from Manchester and after arrival in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai Indians shared a picture of Rohit with his wife Ritika as the side welcomed their skipper ahead of IPL.

Earlier in February, Sachin's son Arjun Tendulkar was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakhs in the mini-auction of IPL.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL 2021 IPL Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2021 Mumbai Indians Sachin Tendulkar UAE
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp