RCB win toss, elect to bat against KKR in Virat Kohli's 200th game

KS Bharat and Wanindu Hasaranga will make their debut for RCB, while Venkatesh Iyer is set to play his maiden IPL game for KKR.

Published: 20th September 2021 07:43 PM

RCB skipper Virat Kohli

RCB skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

KS Bharat and Wanindu Hasaranga will make their debut for RCB, while Venkatesh Iyer is set to play his maiden IPL game for KKR.

Kohli is playing in a landmark 200th match for RCB, a team that he has been a part of since the beginning of the lucrative league in 2008.

"More special than the 200th game is this uniform: we promised that we would be playing for the Covid warriors, with these jerseys being auctioned for people," Kohli said at the toss.

The Teams: Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (capt), Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal.

