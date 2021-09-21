Eoin Morgan applauds Venkatesh Iyer, says KKR want to play 'the Brendon McCullum' way

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Lavishing praise on debutant Venkatesh Iyer, skipper Eoin Morgan said the Madhya Pradesh batsman's unbeaten knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore signified the "aggressive" brand of cricket Kolkata Knight Riders aspire to play.

After bowling out RCB for a paltry 92, openers Iyer (41 not out) and Shubhman Gill (48) helped KKR cruise to a nine-wicket win with 10 overs to spare.

"I think Venky, the way he came in and played, was outstanding. Certainly, the brand of cricket we want to play. We have a lot of talent within our group," Morgan said at the post-match press conference.

"Playing the Brendon McCullum (way), that's the aggressive nature in which we want to play.

"Although he was very aggressive, he managed to play with drastic control throughout the innings and his opening partnership with Shubman Gill was beautiful to watch," he added.