IPL: Eoin Morgan knows KKR got a long way to go before celebrations can start

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Swashbuckling all-rounder Andre Russell came in at number three against RCB on Monday. When asked whether this would often be the case, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan said, "No, I think it is open to interpretation."

"I think, given the way that we played and the position that we found ourselves in and the run-chase we had an opportunity to really affect our run-rate position, hence Russ (Russell) going up the order," he explained.

After bowling out RCB for a paltry 92, openers Venkatesh Iyer (41 not out) and Shubhman Gill (48) helped KKR cruise to a nine-wicket win with 10 overs to spare.

Despite the big win, Morgan conceded that it was a challenge for his side to make the last four, as they are currently on the fifth spot with six points from eight games.

"There is no doubt that it is going to be a challenge, but our main aim is turn up and try and play cricket like we have done today. I think if we do that, we give ourselves the best chance of progressing," said the England limited overs skipper.

"It is something that the franchise has done before and gone on to win the championship, so we take confidence from that but more so from our performance with the ball and the bat and in the field today.

"Moving forward, if we continue to play in that manner, it makes us a dangerous side," Morgan signed off.

