Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul​ wins toss, elects to bowl against Rajasthan Royals

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to field against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match.

Published: 21st September 2021 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to field against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Tuesday.

Punjab have left out big-hitting Chris Gayle, and included Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Adil Rashid, Fabian Allen as the four foreign players in the playing XI.

The Royals chose Evin Lewis, Liam Livingstone, Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rahman as their four overseas players.

Teams:

Punhab Kings: KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Adil Rashid, Ishan Porel, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya and Kartik Tyagi

