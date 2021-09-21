STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

We've given ourselves a good chance to qualify for playoffs: Rabada

Delhi Capitals registered six wins from eight matches in the first half of the tournament and led the points table before the league was suspended midway in May owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 21st September 2021 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada

Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada feels the team has given itself a good chance of qualifying for the IPL playoffs following a brilliant performance in the first half of the season.

The Delhi franchise registered six wins from eight matches in the first half of the tournament and led the points table when the league was suspended midway in May owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think the guys are in a good space as we have been playing some cricket since the first half of the tournament. That's a positive for the team," Rabada said in a media release.

"It's also nice to start the second half of the season being on top of the table. However, we still have a lot of work to do. We've given ourselves a good chance to qualify for the Playoffs and earn a spot in the final," said the fast bowler.

Speaking about the return of Shreyas Iyer, who had missed the first leg due to injury, Rabada said that the batsman is great for the balance of the side.

"It's awesome to have Shreyas back. He's a phenomenal batter and an integral part of our team. He's good for the balance of the team. I'm sure he's itching to play. He seems to be in good spirits and he seems to be hitting the ball well."

The fast bowler, who has snared eight wickets this season, expressed that the Delhi Capitals who finished runners-up last season will give it their best shot to win their maiden IPL trophy this time.

"We've had unfinished business since the day the Delhi Capitals didn't win a final. We are coming back after a break and it's just one final stretch for us. Hopefully, we can do it for our fans and our families this season. We are just going to give it our best shot. The guys believe that they can do it so that's a great sign."

The Rishabh Pant-led side will begin its second-leg campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, September 22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Capitals Kagiso Rabada Rishab Pant Shreyas Iyer IPL Covid 19 UAE
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp