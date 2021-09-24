STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Kolkata Knight Riders fined for slow over rate against Mumbai Indians 

KKR will next play Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on September 26.

Published: 24th September 2021 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

KKR Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate a wicket. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan and his teammates have been fined for the side's slow over rate during their seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match here.

According to an official statement, Morgan has been fined Rs 24 lakh while rest of his team members in the playing XI were each fined lesser of either Rs 6 lakh or 25 percent of their individual match fee.

"The Kolkata Knight Riders have been fined after they maintained a slow over rate during their IPL 2021 match against Mumbai Indians at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on September 23," read a statement issued by the IPL.

"As it was the team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan was fined Rs 24 lakhs.

"The rest of the members of the playing XI were each fined lesser of either Rs 6 lakhs or 25 percent of their individual match fee.

" KKR produced a clinical performance for the second successive game since IPL's resumption to tame the mighty Mumbai Indians by seven wickets, riding on fluent fifties from Rahul Tripathi (74 not out) and rookie Venkatesh Iyer (53).

The win also saw the two-time former champions enter the top-four in the points table on Thursday.

KKR will next play Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings here on September 26.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KKR Kolkata Knight Riders Eoin Morgan slow over rate IPL IPL 2021
India Matters
For representational purposes
No mass gatherings in districts with over 5% Covid positivity rate: Centre
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
10-year-old moves HC against Karnataka’s language policy
Ashraf Ali and Sultana Khatoon (Left), Vikas Uniyal and Sushma Uniyal (Right)
Hindu, Muslim women donate kidneys to save life of each other's spouse
Teresa and Augnes recite the national anthems of countries at St John’s Cathedral in Brisbane | Express
Kerala sisters from Australia recite national anthems of 193 countries, win hearts, world record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp