Batsmen gave us good feedback on bowling right lengths against RR: DC pacer Anrich Nortje

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Receiving feedback from their batsmen helped Delhi Capitals bowlers to hit the right lengths on a difficult wicket here, says the team's pacer Anrich Nortje after its big win over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

Delhi Capitals registered yet another victory this season after defeating Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Saturday.

Shreyas Iyer played a fantastic knock of 43 runs off 32 balls to help the Delhi franchise post a total of 154/6 before each of their bowlers chipped in with wickets to help the team reclaim their position at the top of the table.

Nortje, who registered figures of 2/18, believes their batsmen performed very well on a difficult wicket.

"It was a good game for us. The guys batted really well to get us to 154/6 on a difficult wicket. Shreyas played his part and (Shimron) Hetmyer played well towards the end of the innings, which was really nice to see," he said.

The pacer added that the batsmen also gave good insights about the pitch to the bowlers before they went out to defend their total.

"The batsmen gave us good feedback about the wicket. Shreyas said that it was not easy to hit straight. So we just looked to hit our lengths while bowling and things worked out for us."

Asked about his thoughts on bowling with the current crop of Delhi Capitals bowlers, Nortje said, "It's really nice to be part of the Delhi Capitals bowling attack. Everyone knows what they have to do and how to execute it. All bowlers, whether it's Axar (Patel), (Ravichandran) Ashwin, Avesh (Khan) or (Kagiso) Rabada, everyone is clear about their roles. We've got two consecutive games in Sharjah next. So interesting times coming up for us."

Delhi Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, Sept 28.