IPL 2021: Have improved my top-spin, was always confident of dismissing de Kock, says Chahal

Harshal Patel's hat-trick and three-wicket haul by Chahal helped RCB defend 165 and defeat MI by 54 runs here at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Published: 27th September 2021 01:40 PM

Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Yuzvendra Chahal. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

DUBAI (UAE): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has said that he was always confident of dismissing Mumbai Indians' opening batter, Quinton de Kock.

Harshal Patel's hat-trick and three-wicket haul by Chahal helped RCB defend 165 and defeat MI by 54 runs here at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

"After the powerplay, Mumbai Indians was 56/0 and I knew middle-overs were going to be crucial. I thought that even if I do not take wickets, I wanted to keep it tight and not give away many runs so that pressure is there. Quinton de Kock has been dismissed by me four-five times before so I knew I can dismiss him," Chahal told teammate Harshal Patel in a video posted on iplt20.com.

"I have improved on my top-spin, you bowl wider when someone is going after you, if you bowl it from the start, then it comes off as negative and the batter can get top of you," he added.

Earlier, Maxwell and Virat Kohli scored 56 and 51 as RCB posted 165/6 in the allotted twenty overs. Srikar Bharat also played a knock of 32 runs from 24 balls.

RCB will next lock horns against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday in the ongoing IPL.

