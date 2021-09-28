STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Kane Williamson is a great captain, kept telling me I can finish match against Rajasthan Royals: Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma has hailed skipper Kane Williamson for always showing faith in him and having the belief in the left-handed batter's ability.

Published: 28th September 2021 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

SunRisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson

SunRisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson (Photo | SunRisers Hyderabad Twitter)

By ANI

DUBAI: SunRisers Hyderabad all-rounder Abhishek Sharma has hailed skipper Kane Williamson for always showing faith in him and having the belief in the left-handed batter's ability.

Jason Roy and Kane Williamson played knocks of 60 and 51 respectively as SRH chased down 165 with seven wickets in hand to defeat Rajasthan Royals in the 18th over of the innings. Abhishek played an unbeaten knock of 21 runs off just 16 balls.

"I think it was a big opportunity for me. I was waiting for my chance and wanted to contribute for my team. Feels good that this is our first game in Dubai. Throughout my time in the nets I was planning to play an innings such as this and take my team to victory," Abhishek told host broadcaster Star Sports after the game ended.

"Williamson is a great captain. He kept giving me the confidence and kept telling me that I could finish this match on my own," he added.

Earlier, Sanju Samson played a knock of 82 as Rajasthan Royals posted 164/5 in the allotted twenty overs. For SRH, Siddharth Kaul returned with two wickets.

SunRisers will next lock horns against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday in the IPL.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kane Williamson Rajasthan Royals SunRisers Hyderabad Abhishek Sharma IPL IPL 2021 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2021
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp