Win against Rajasthan Royals big for Sunrisers Hyderabad camp, says Jason Roy

SRH opening batter Jason Roy has said that the win against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL is big for the team camp and it will hold them in good stead.

Published: 28th September 2021 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Jason Roy

Jason Roy of SRH celebrates his half century against RR. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

DUBAI: SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opening batter Jason Roy has said that the win against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is big for the team camp and it will hold them in good stead.

Jason Roy and Kane Williamson played knocks of 60 and 51 respectively as SRH chased down 165 with seven wickets in hand to defeat Rajasthan Royals in the 18th over of the innings on Monday here at the Dubai International Stadium.

"I have played quite a bit of T20 cricket, having this kind of first was an incredible feeling. It was a great honour and it was a lovely feeling. To get in and contribute slightly, I couldn't have asked for anything more," Roy told teammate Jason Holder in a video posted on iplt20.com.

"I had a good session and I had confidence coming in, it was a case of getting myself in and going on from there. The win is big for our camp," he added.

Earlier, Sanju Samson played a knock of 82 runs as Rajasthan Royals posted 164/5 in the allotted twenty overs. For SRH, Siddharth Kaul returned with two wickets.

"It was much needed, it looks like we have won a game after four months especially after IPL being played in two halves. It is the stage of the tournament where there is not much left for us in terms of qualification, the personal pride is always at stake," Holder told Roy.

SunRisers will next lock horns against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday in the IPL.

