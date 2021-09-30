STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2021: KS Bharat genuine top-class batter, says RCB teammate Glenn Maxwell

Chasing 150, Glenn Maxwell and Srikar Bharat scored 50 and 44 respectively as RCB defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets with 17 balls to spare.

Published: 30th September 2021 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

KS Bharat of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot against RR. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

DUBAI: After registering a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell praised Srikar Bharat, calling him 'genuine top-class' batter.

Chasing 150, Glenn Maxwell and Srikar Bharat scored 50 and 44 respectively as RCB defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets with 17 balls to spare. With this win, RCB consolidated its position at the third spot with 14 points from 11 games.

"I thought we played really well. They got off to an absolute flier and to bring them back in the last 10 overs was outstanding, then we controlled the tempo of the innings and finished it off. I have felt good since coming here, got myself into a nice routine at training and outside of training as well, just feel like it is really clicking for me. I don't suppose it (the atmosphere) is different to any other franchise, just what we have created as a group," Maxwell told host broadcaster Star Sports after the game ended.

ALSO READ | My job is to provide good base for finishers like AB de Villiers, Maxwell: RCB's KS Bharat 

Earlier, Harshal Patel's three-wicket haul helped RCB restrict Rajasthan Royals to 149/9 in the allotted twenty overs. For Sanju Samson's side, Evin Lewis top-scored with a knock of 58 runs from 37 balls. Yuzvendra Chahal was adjudged as Man of the Match for his two-wicket haul.

"It is nice to have a bunch of guys doing different things and not relying on one guy. Everyone is chipping in and it has been a really enjoyable group so far. I wouldn't call it an experiment, he's (Bharat) a genuine top-class batter and the way he has gone about his innings is outstanding," he added.

RCB will next square off against Punjab Kings on Sunday in the ongoing IPL.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL KS Bharat IPL 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB Glenn Maxwell
India Matters
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)
Leaving Congress where I was sidelined and humiliated, but won't join BJP: Amarinder Singh
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
Farmers protest: How can highways be blocked perpetually, asks Supreme Court
SEBI. (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi bans Infosys, Wipro employees from trading in stock exchanges
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp