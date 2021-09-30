STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Merely listening to Ricky Ponting's dressing room speech gives you goosebumps: Avesh Khan

When Ricky Ponting speaks, all Avesh Khan does is listen to the former Australian captain with rapt attention.

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting

By PTI

NEW DELHI: When Ricky Ponting speaks, all Avesh Khan does is listen to the former Australian captain with rapt attention.

The Delhi Capitals fast bowler, who has taken 18 wickets from 11 games, has been in good form during this season and he feels that his head coach inputs on cricket as well as the mental aspect of the game, helped him evolve as a player.

"It is my fourth year with Ricky sir and I can say that he has been a legendary player and an equally great coach. He talks about the mental aspect of the game. Just listening to him in the dressing room gives me goosebumps. He has an open mind and you can discuss anything you wish with him," Avesh told PTI Bhasha in an interview.

His toe-crushing yorkers has earned praise from none other than world's fastest bowler Anrich Nortje, who wants to understand how he is so consistent with that kind of an effort ball.

Well, Avesh revealed that his process of fine-tuning blockhole deliveries is no different from other speed merchants who also either keep a shoe or a handkerchief at the front-crease.

"I always try to practice as much as yorkers at the nets. It is a wicket-taking delivery and one can bring perfection with practice only. I use a bottle or cone or even my shoe for that. When the ball hits the target, it enhances my confidence too," said the Indore lad, who is enjoying a breakthrough season in IPL.

"It is very important to land perfect yorkers in pressure situations at it is the only delivery which can save a bowler from getting punished by the batter. I always try to welcome the new batter with a perfectly executed yorker," he added.

Happy with his performance in the current IPL season Avesh is aiming to maintain this form to help Delhi Capitals winning their maiden title.

"It has been a dream-like journey so far. I started playing Cricket as a hobby and was always very passionate about the game. When I used to play with a tennis ball in Indore , I had never thought of coming so far,' said the former India U-19 pacer, who was in the reserves during the tour of England before a fracture cut short his tour. With Kagiso Rabada, Nortje and Avesh in their armoury, Delhi Capitals have one of the strongest fast bowling attacks in IPL 2021 and all three of them are eager to learn and feed from each other's success.

"I have been learning a lot from them. I keep asking them about the pitch, which bowl will work for a particular batter or what to bowl in a particular situation. Our focus remains on working as a unit , not on individual performances," he said.

He was first spotted by former cricketer Amay Khurasia , his mentor, at an MPCA trial at the age of 13.

The Indore quick had been a regular feature in the India A sides.

His Ranji coach Chandrakant Pandit also helped him to improve and till now he speaks to him before or after every match.

He also sought advice from Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has always been an inspiration for small-town boys who have made it big in cricket.

"Mahi bhai has inspired a lot of youngsters. I also wanted to play under his captaincy. I spoke to him after the match against CSK and he told me many things about the game which I will always follow," said the pacer who also took Dhoni's wicket in the previous match and called it ' dream wicket'.

