STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Lasith Malinga praises Dwayne Bravo for becoming leading wicket-taker in IPL

Dwayne Bravo broke the record when he picked the wicket of LSG batter Deepak Hooda in a high-scoring encounter.

Published: 01st April 2022 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo

CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Legendary pacer Lasith Malinga congratulated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler Dwayne Bravo for breaking his all-time IPL record and becoming the highest wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday.

Bravo broke legendary pacer Lasith Malinga's record, who spent his entire IPL career with Mumbai Indians, and held the record for the highest number of wickets until Thursday. Malinga, a former player of Mumbai Indians, has 170 wickets on his name with 122 IPL appearances.

Lasith Malinga, took to his Twitter to wish 'young man' Bravo more milestones in the future. "Bravo is a CHAMPION. Congratulations on becoming the highest wicket-taker in IPL history mate @DJBravo47. More to go young man! #IPL2022," Malinga tweeted.

Bravo broke the record when he picked the wicket of LSG batter Deepak Hooda in a high-scoring encounter. The all-rounder was the star pick for the Chennai bowlers but he was not able to stop Lucknow from scripting a stunning chase.

A 61-run knock from wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock and an unbeaten 55 from Evin Lewis helped Lucknow Super Giants chase down a huge target of 211 to register a six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings.

Meanwhile, this is the first time in Chennai Super Kings history that the defending champions CSK have failed to win their opening two games in the IPL. The new captain Ravindra Jadeja & co are still in search of their maiden set of points in this season.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lasith Malinga Dwayne Bravo IPL Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2022 IPL 2022 CSK Chennai Super Kings
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp