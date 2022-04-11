Quinton de Kock could have changed the game, feels Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal after win over LSG

By ANI

MUMBAI: After scalping four wickets against Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said that he really enjoyed Quinton de Kock's dismissal as the wicketkeeper-batter could have easily changed the game.

Shimron Hetmyer's unbeaten 59 and a four-wicket haul from Yuzvendra Chahal helped Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by three runs here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

"Backed myself. My main strength is my mind. Didn't want to divert from what I usually do. I was always ready to bowl at anytime from overs 1-20. Enjoyed de Kock's wicket the most. He could've changed the game. Having seen him step out, had an intuition he'd come again (Badoni). Bowled it wider. Don't think a lot about my bad games," said Chahal in a post-match presentation.

In the last over, Sanju Samson led Rajasthan needed to defend 15 runs and youngster Kuldeep Sen held his nerves against big-hitting Marcus Stoinis to take the team to the third win in four matches and go to the top of the points table.

Defending a 166-run target the inaugural champions needed some early wickets upfront and Trent Boult did exactly that by giving a double blow to Lucknow dismissing their skipper KL Rahul and Krishnappa Gowtham for golden ducks.

Rajasthan Royals were at one stage struggling at 67 for 4 but Shimron Hetmyer's unbeaten 59 helped them register 165/6 in 20 overs.