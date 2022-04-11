STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Quinton de Kock could have changed the game, feels Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal after win over LSG

Shimron Hetmyer's unbeaten 59 and a four-wicket haul from Yuzvendra Chahal helped Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by three runs at the Wankhede Stadium.

Quinton de Kock of Lucknow Super Giants plays a shot during match 20 of the IPL match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

By ANI

MUMBAI: After scalping four wickets against Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said that he really enjoyed Quinton de Kock's dismissal as the wicketkeeper-batter could have easily changed the game.

"Backed myself. My main strength is my mind. Didn't want to divert from what I usually do. I was always ready to bowl at anytime from overs 1-20. Enjoyed de Kock's wicket the most. He could've changed the game. Having seen him step out, had an intuition he'd come again (Badoni). Bowled it wider. Don't think a lot about my bad games," said Chahal in a post-match presentation.

In the last over, Sanju Samson led Rajasthan needed to defend 15 runs and youngster Kuldeep Sen held his nerves against big-hitting Marcus Stoinis to take the team to the third win in four matches and go to the top of the points table.

Defending a 166-run target the inaugural champions needed some early wickets upfront and Trent Boult did exactly that by giving a double blow to Lucknow dismissing their skipper KL Rahul and Krishnappa Gowtham for golden ducks.

Rajasthan Royals were at one stage struggling at 67 for 4 but Shimron Hetmyer's unbeaten 59 helped them register 165/6 in 20 overs.

