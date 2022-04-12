STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Have learned lot from MS Dhoni, he is fantastic captain: RCB skipper Faf du Plessis

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis spoke about facing his old team and the memories he shared with the team CSK.

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Ahead of the Chennai Super Kings game against Royal Challengers Bangalore at DY Patil Sports Academy on Tuesday, Faf du Plessis spoke about facing his old team and the memories he shared with the team CSK.

Former CSK star player, who is the current captain of the RCB team also expressed his excitement to meet his old teammates ahead of the clash. Speaking on the 'Inside RCB' show on Star Sports, Faf du Plessis said: "It would be really great to play against Chennai. As I said I have got an incredible amount of love and respect from the people for everything that they have done."

"So it would be a great day to see everyone again and obviously when we walk on the field hopefully I can put in some performances to get RCB the win on that game," he added.

Faf du Plessis also spoke about his journey with CSK, he said: "I'm extremely grateful for Chennai and being around with them for more than 10 years. They have a special place in my heart and I have learned a lot from MS Dhoni, he's a fantastic captain as well, so I'm sitting in a position where I can learn from two of the great leaders in Indian cricket."

Both sides have so far savoured completely contrasting fortunes in the latest edition of the tournament as the Royal Challengers Bangalore have been soaring high with three consecutive wins while Chennai is still to get off the mark after the worst start to their campaign in the antiquity of the entire tournament.

