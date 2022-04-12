STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Transition phase every team goes through: Mumbai Indians vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians have already lost four games on trot and lack of bowling options is hurting the five-time champions badly.

Published: 12th April 2022 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Mumbai Indians vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah understands and accepts the hard truth that Mumbai Indians is indeed going through a "transition phase" and the new kids in the block need to understand how to react to pressure situations in a high intensity tournament like IPL.

MI have already lost four games on trot and lack of bowling options is hurting the five-time champions badly.

"It's a transition phase that every cricketer understands, and every team goes through that. We are in that phase; we have got a new group," Bumrah said.

"So understanding the format of the IPL, how you have to handle pressure and achieve success in this league.

"We are going through that. We are looking forward that we go through this transition, and then we have all the players we had and the quality will come back again," he said.

For Bumrah, it is important that MI lives in the present rather than stressing on the past "Right now, we live in the present.

Yes, things have not gone according to plan so far, but we keep on fighting and we keep on finding a way," Bumrah was quoted as saying in media release issued by the franchise.

"That is the way the game of cricket works. Whenever a challenge comes, you try to find solutions to the challenge and we are trying to do that," he added.

Bumrah feels that the tracks have been heavily loaded in favour of batters this time and the toss has proved to be crucial so far.

"This year when the wickets are helping the batters and it's difficult to take wickets, you have to find your ways. We are no different. We are trying to find new ways. We've come up with a few plans," the right-arm speedster said, without divulging the plans.

Toss indeed has become a crucial factor.

"If it was up to me, I would say win the toss. That really helps. But yes, whenever you come into this scenario, there is a little bit of help with the new ball, so maintaining a good line, trying to swing the ball upfront, I think will help you," he quipped.

"As soon as you come to the later stages, be it the first innings or the second innings, the wicket settles down (due to dew). So then maybe you have to start your death bowling a little early.

"All of these pointers might help the other bowlers as well, so we're looking to address that as soon as possible and then use it to our advantage," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah IPL IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2022
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp