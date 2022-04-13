STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai Indians need to be ultra-aggressive like CSK to win: Former England cricketer Graeme Swann

Graeme Swann feels Mumbai Indians should adopt the ultra-aggressive approach CSK showed against RCB as it aims for its first win of the season.

Published: 13th April 2022 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Former England cricketer Graeme Swann

Former England cricketer Graeme Swann (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former England cricketer Graeme Swann feels Mumbai Indians should adopt the "ultra aggressive" approach CSK showed against RCB as it aims for its first win of the season.

Both the multiple-times champions lost their opening four games before CSK broke their losing streak with a 23-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday.

The Rohit Sharma-led MI, however, is still in the look out for their first victory this season "Mumbai Indians basically need to take a template from what CSK did against RCB and copy that going forward" Swann said on Star Sports.

"If they can go with an ultra-aggressive intent, they will be able to win (their upcoming matches)," the former off spinner said.

Swann further added that for teams like Mumbai and Chennai - who suffered four consecutive defeats in as many games - body language has to be positive going forward.

"Any coach or any captain would demand from his players to show more intensity (on the field), more hard work and want them to show that they mean it (when it comes winning)even if you've lost a few games. So the body language is a good way to go."

