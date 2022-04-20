STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LSG skipper KL Rahul surpasses Virat Kohli to become fastest Indian to score 6000 T20 runs

KL Rahul on Tuesday surpassed batter Virat Kohli and became the fastest Indian to score 6000 T20 runs in terms of innings.

Published: 20th April 2022 04:32 PM

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NAVI MUMBAI: Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul on Tuesday surpassed batter Virat Kohli and became the fastest Indian to score 6000 T20 runs in terms of innings.

Rahul achieved this feat during the clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday, here at Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. He reached the milestone in 179 innings at a strike rate of 138.18, breaking Kohli's record of 184 innings.

The LSG skipper is now only behind West Indies batter Chris Gayle (162 innings) and Pakistan captain Babar Azam (165) in the all-time list.

Rahul is also one of the two batters of IPL 2022, who have managed to score a century, apart from Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler.

Coming to the match, Faf du Plessis's 96-run knock and Josh Hazlewood's four-wicket haul helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs here at the Dr DY Patil Stadium.

Lucknow will be going up against Mumbai Indians for their next IPL 2022 clash on Sunday, at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

