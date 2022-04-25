STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Many sporting giants have gone through this phase: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma after poor run at IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is having an off time with the bat as he has only scored 153 runs in eight games.

Published: 25th April 2022 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Following a dismal show in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma expressed his gratitude to the well-wishers and said many sporting giants have gone through such phases.

MI is currently having the worst run in the history of IPL. The five-time champions have faced defeat in all the eight matches they have played so far.

"We haven't put our best foot forward in this tournament but that happens, many sporting giants have gone through this phase but I love this team and its environment.

Also want to appreciate our well-wishers who've shown faith and undying loyalty to this team so far," tweeted Rohit Sharma.

The MI skipper is also having an off time with the bat as he has only scored 153 runs in eight games.

On Sunday, Mumbai suffered their eighth defeat of IPL 2022 against Lucknow Super Giants, after KL Rahul's unbeaten knock of 103 and Krunal Pandya's three-wicket haul guided their side to a 36-run win.

MI are next scheduled to clash with Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rohit Sharma IPL IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2022
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp