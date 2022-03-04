STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan Royals appoint Steffan Jones as fast bowling coach

As part of his new role, Jones will be responsible for providing high quality training, guidance and support to all bowlers who are part of the Royals' set-up throughout the year.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Royals on Friday announced the appointment of Steffan Jones as the franchise's high performance fast bowling coach. The 48-year-old former pacer from Wales, had previously served as the team's fast bowling coach in 2019.

As part of his new role, Jones will be responsible for providing high quality training, guidance and support to all bowlers who are part of the Royals' set-up throughout the year, with a focus on the off-season and in the build up to the IPL season, a media released stated.

Jones will be working with the team during their pre-season camp to be held from March 7 to 10 at the Royals' High Performance Centre in Nagpur, post which he will remain with the squad, helping the bowlers prepare for the upcoming season.

"I am delighted to be returning to the Rajasthan Royals and grateful to the management for giving me the opportunity to work with the team again. With a plethora of talented bowlers in our ranks, I'm looking forward to working with them round the year and preparing them to peak and excel when the season comes," Jones said.

The former pacer will also be providing inputs to the RR Academies in India and around the world, and aid in technical integration of the facilities.

The Royals' current and future players would also have a chance to visit and train under Jones, where former Royals players Jaydev Unadkat and Varun Aaron have also successfully undergone development work in the past during the off season.

"Steffan has been closely associated with the franchise over the past few years so he understands the culture perfectly, and brings with him a very able coaching style, which has been appreciated by both players and management in the past," Royals' Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara said.

"We are delighted to welcome him back to the franchise in his new role, wherein he will be working with our bowlers and providing support to them throughout the year, and we're confident his expertise can guide us to newer heights," he added.

